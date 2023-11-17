Why relationships are the real power in ag advocacy

AgForce general president Georgie Somerset has used National Ag Day to stress the power of advocacy and the development of the next generation of leaders.
Speaking at the Rural Press Club in Brisbane, Mrs Somerset said the core of advocacy was developing and maintaining relationships with people.
Mrs Somerset said advocacy was based on creating alliances with all levels of government, the media, across industry and sectors, and in communities.
"I think about advocacy in terms of farming," Mrs Somerset said.
"We don't just plant one seed, or fertilise one row, we don't feed one beast or join one ewe.
"We look after the whole crop, we look after the whole herd, the whole flock.
"To grow our advocacy we need to grow our relationships, grow our connections and share that advocacy with others."
Mrs Somerset said there was also incredible value in mentoring and developing future leaders in addition to awards and networking programs.
"I'm proud of AgForce's Young Producers Council," she said.
"They are making their mark, getting involved in policy in matters to them and juggling careers, businesses, young families and advocacy work."
