The Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association held their annual awards night in Emerald on Friday night.
More than 200 attendees poured in for the social event to celebrate the cotton yield and quality achievements of the 2022-2023 growing season.
This year marked 50 years since the establishment of the Central Highlands irrigation scheme.
CHCGIA president Danni Ingram, Emerald, said their region held a rich history of farming and the irrigation scheme had played a vital role in supporting the local industry.
"The scheme has enabled farmers to irrigate their crops, ensuring a reliable water supply and contributing to the growth of the cotton industry in the region," Mr Ingram said.
"Over the past 50 years, the irrigation scheme has undergone many changes and improvements over the years such as new innovations and more recently convert over to being the Fairbairn irrigation scheme.
"The scheme has also faced challenges, such as droughts and water shortages, but continued to provide a reliable water supply to farmers in the region."
