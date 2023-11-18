Queensland Country Life
Yeppoon butcher Jason Scadden says customer demand for grass-fed and organics on the rise

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
November 18 2023
Jason Scadden, who owns Coast Meats in Yeppoon, central Queensland says his local customer base is becoming more concerned about where their food is coming from and leaning more towards grass-fed and organic products. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Around 36 years ago Jason Scadden realised he needed a different career path after spending two weeks working at a bank.

