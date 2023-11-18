Around 36 years ago Jason Scadden realised he needed a different career path after spending two weeks working at a bank.
A short time later, following a stint in butchery, he knew he'd be hooked on the meat trade for the rest of his life.
Over the years he has worked as a butcher, meat inspector, and on the slaughter job.
Mr Scadden has owned Coastal Meats (previously known as Jacques') in Yeppoon, central Queensland, for over two years, after deciding he wanted to branch out from his shop in the Northern Territory.
He now spends half his time between Yeppoon and Katherine, where he has owned Town and Country Butchers for the past 11 years.
He described preferences in Katherine as "old school", where the locals weren't afraid of a nice fatty edge on their steak.
"We love nice fat meat and if we haven't got like half an inch of fat on the scotch fillet or the porterhouse, they won't buy it.
"Over here it's more the petite market, people like the grass-fed, the organic, their meat trimmed and all that - so it's two completely different businesses."
He has found that this customer base in Yeppoon has a preference for more niche and speciality products like preservative free, free range, organics, grass-fed, hormone and antibiotic free, etc.
He also plans to branch out into vegan and vegetarian burgers.
He thought the market was heading that way, with his customers much more interested in where their food was coming from.
He did however think that customers were likely not educated enough on exactly what those terms meant and that in the end some of those labels had become more like "buzzwords", rather than actually reflecting the quality of a product.
He likened it to the success of the "Black Angus" phenomenon after McDonald's started promoting it in their burgers.
He said Black Angus sales doubled at his store after the burgers were brought out, even though it was cheaper to buy than other meat, which he thought was higher quality.
"You could buy a better scotch for $30 a kilo, but Black Angus would be $40, and because it said Black Angus people would buy it for $40 kilo and leave the really really good scotch there."
Mr Scadden said while his preference would be to source locally, a lot of these speciality products had to be ordered through processors and retailers in Brisbane.
He said a lot of the grass-fed products he ordered came from other states, like Victoria.
Though he gets some of meat through BigMeats in Biggendon, roughly 400km away, he hoped in the future for investment into more abattoirs in his area that focused on sourcing and offering from local graziers as he felt there was definitely demand there.
"It's really hard now to get grass-fed or organic localised nowadays," he said.
"I've had some farmers approach me with great looking cattle but I would have to travel over 400km to get it killed."
He had been approached about partnership in the re-opening of an old abattoir in Rockhampton that would focus more on local niche beef products, such as grass-fed, but was unsure if the project was going ahead.
As he has been in the industry for a long time, he remembers when the supply chain was closer, with smaller abattoirs and butcher shops at the same location, with regulators onsite.
In the 1990s he was working in a small processing facility in the the Northern Territory that he said ended up closing down because it couldn't keep up with the new regulatory costs.
"Even though we were only killing for our butcher shop in the middle of the Tanami Desert, we still had to have the regulations to be able to send it overseas," he said.
"Those costs are just not worth it for the little guys."
Something Mr Scadden had been dealing with lately was customers questioning their prices due to having seen news report on the drop of price in cattle.
He said customers had come in asking why products, such as their lamb, had not come down up to 70 per cent per kilo, when the lamb he was buying had only come down around two dollars per kilogram.
He said the lamb he was buying was really high quality and therefore the price had remained steady for him.
"The price decrease just doesn't come to us, the abattoir still have all their costs and everything has gone up.
"At the moment people are jumping on this because news outlets have jumped on it and they've just thrown it out there.
"Now Coles is selling legs of lamb for $8 per kilo, they're making at a loss, but they'll just keep them happy because Coles can do that, we can't do that.
"We were selling legs of lamb for $18.99, now we're selling them for $13.99 and we can't sell them. Our lamb sales have dropped of dramatically."
Overall he said the most popular meat remained beef, with sausages and beef mince always selling well, as well-priced steer rumps.
