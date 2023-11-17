Queensland farmers celebrate national agriculture day

The Queensland Farmers Federation has celebrated national agriculture day with a particular focus on technology.
Held in the University of Queensland's Customs House on Queen Street, the breakfast event themed 'grow you good thing' involved about 180 guests from across agriculture, industry and government.
The event head from Phil Morie from venture capital firm Main Sequence and the challenge of feeding 10 billion people by 2060.
QFF chief executive officer Jo Sheppard also announced Rural Aid was now QFF's charity of choice.
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said there are dozens of ways to support farmers.
"Celebrating our farmers on National Ag Day is as simple as going and buying some amazing produce and when you cook it up, have a conversation about where it came from and what it means to you," he said.
Rural Aid supports Australian farmers with financial, hay, counselling, drinking water and volunteer assistance.
For more information, or to make a donation, visit Rural Aid or telephone 1300 327 624.
