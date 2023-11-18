How much water do I need?

What supply can be expected in my area? Am I going to find enough water to fulfil my needs, and have enough to allow for seasonal variations?

What water quality do I need, and what can I expect in my area?

What depth will the bore need to go to?

How much will it cost?

What type of drilling rig will be needed? Different types of drilling rigs excel in different areas/formations, eg rotary air, rotary mud, cable tool.

Where is the best bore site on my property?

Do I need a permit to drill a bore?

Do I need a licence to take water?