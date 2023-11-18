Landholders looking to find new sources of water are urged to get familiar with the legislation before sinking any new bores.
Forecasts of a long, dry summer is expected to trigger a spike in bore drilling and the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water is urging landholders to familiarise themselves with the rules and regulations before commissioning a new bore.
Executive director Ingrid Fomiatti Minnesma said landholders, and those drilling bores, needed to understand their obligations or they risked facing extra costs to fix non-compliance issues or may even have to decommission bores.
"The Queensland government is working hard to return pressure to the Great Artesian Basin to make it watertight. This involves significant capping and piping work and we don't want this work undermined by poorly constructed bores," Mrs Fomiatti Minnesma said.
"Every new bore presents a risk. Bores are expensive and it's important that landholders educate themselves about the rules and regulations related to constructing water bores.
Water bores must be drilled by licensed driller. Mrs Fomiatti Minnesma said landholders should only engage a qualified professional and it may be beneficial to speak to previous clients of the contractor to check references.
"The top tip before you start drilling is make sure that the contractor you use is licensed to drill water bores in Queensland," she said.
"Using an unlicensed driller may result in a bore that can't be used and that could be a lot of money and time wasted.
Mrs Fomiatti Minnesma said there was plenty of information on the department's website but landholders with any questions could also ring the department to get advice.
Other advice for landholders considering a new bore:
Fines for failing to comply with legislation and water entitlement requirements can range from around $3000 for individuals to $15,500 for drilling companies. Depending on the circumstances, multiple offences may be involved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.