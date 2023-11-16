Man dead after suspected shooting in Rockhampton

A man in his 30s is dead after a suspected shooting at Rockhampton in central Queensland.
Police were called to an incident on Yeppoon Road at Norman Gardens around 4am on November 17 where they found a man with critical head injuries.
The man was pronounced dead by police at the scene.
Police announced a short time ago that the man is believed to have been shot.
Police have established a crime scene and are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnesses any suspicious behaviour in the area or could assist police with their investigations.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.