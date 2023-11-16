Queensland Country Life
Friday, November 17, 2023
Man dead after suspected shooting in Rockhampton

Updated November 17 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:42am
A man in his 30s is dead after a suspected shooting at Rockhampton in central Queensland.

