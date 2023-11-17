Australian mango farmers are predicted to get a "good price" for their produce, due to a well-timed harvest across the Northern Territory and Queensland.
Australian Mango Industry Association CEO Brett Kelly said unseasonal winter conditions had slightly pushed back Northern Queensland growers' harvest allowing a steady stream of mangoes to hit the market providing a good return for farmers.
"Most farmers in North Queensland are experiencing a late bloom and in a way it's not too bad. Ideally you'll get the Northern Territory mangoes, North Queensland, then South East Queensland, providing consumers with a steady supply of mangoes this season," Mr Kelly said.
"Last year we had a volume timing issue through seasonality. So the Northern Territory harvest was late and it all hit at the one time. What that does in a supply and demand market is that a lot of volume pushes the price down, so it wasn't good for farmers."
However this year, Mr Kelly predicts growers will see a good return.
"This year it has been reverse, the NT had their window, and North Queensland is a bit later, so the good thing with that is the price should hold allowing our growers to get a better price," he said.
"This year consumers will pay a bit more, which isn't a bad thing. We need growers to get a fair price to cover costs. The costs of production has been going through the roof over the last year or so, so if growers can get a fair price they can reinvest in their farms."
While volume is predicted to be down 30 per cent on last year's harvest, Mr Kelly says there will still be adequate supply of mangoes this season.
"Volume is down on last year, but last year we saw substantially higher volume, but there are still plenty of mangoes so consumers are still going to get their mangoes right through the festive season," he said.
"The total trays last year for the whole industry was 10.8 million, and the year before that it was about 9.7 million. The average is around 10 million if the windows are all correct.
"It is really hard to predict until you get to the end of the season, but the number we are getting thrown around is down about 30 percent on last year."
Mr Kelly said there was no reason to panic and everyone would get their mangoes this season.
"There is no need to panic whatsoever," he said.
"Quality is excellent, volume is down but there is more than sufficient volume that consumers will get their mangoes.
"At this stage the price is holding better than last year so hoping our growers will get a better return."
