Several categories sold 30c/kg dearer at the Emerald prime and store cattle sale on Thursday, following recent rain across the state.
A highlight across restocker lines included a run of quality Droughtmaster weaner heifers, which sold to top the sale at 274.2c/kg, weighing 257 kilograms, and return $706/head.
The line was drawn from Neal and Nikki Green, Kyarra Holdings, Carnarvon View, at Rolleston.
Emerald combined agents yarded 573 head, slightly up on the 520 head yarded at last week's sale.
Emerald Land and Cattle Company's Brock Palmer, attributed the price hike to the quality of cattle offered and big boost of confidence in the current market.
"Like all other selling centres this week, a considerable lift in the market for most descriptions," Mr Palmer said.
"Overall, it was great to see such a shift in confidence and lets hope this forecast rain reaches us all."
Cattle were drawn from all local regions including a large line of store steers from the north west Queensland.
A full and very active panel of meatworks buyers were present with most prime descriptions 20 to 40c/kg dearer on the previous week's sale.
Bullocks topped at 248.2c/kg to average 236c/kg, whilst good heavy cows reached 213.2c/kg to average 206c/kg and 33c/kg dearer than last week.
Feeder steers 400-500 kgs reached 244.2c/kg to average 220c/kg, weaner steers topped at 266.2c/kg to average 241 c/kg.
Feeder heifers were too few to quote whilst weaner heifers reached an isolated top of 274.2c/kg to average 221c/kg.
Jason and Joanne Wolff of Wadeleigh, Emerald, sold heavy Santa cows weighing 650 kg, which made 212.2c/kg to return $1379/head.
Godwin Smith Group, Yarrai, Springsure, sold Heavy Droughtmaster cross cows, weighing 620 kg, which made 210.2c/kg to return $1303/hd.
Blackbrook Holdings, Allambie, Springsure, sold Brangus bullocks weighing 597 kg, which made 240.2c/kg to return $1434/hd.
The Esmond family, Lucknow, Emerald sold Droughtmaster cross bullocks to 238c/kg, weighing 745kg to return $1774/hd.
The Prince family, Melaleuca, Capella sold Droughtmaster steers to 215c/kg, weighing 413kg, and returned $889/hd.
Nogoa Pastoral 'Duck Ponds' Emerald sold a line of Brangus & Brahman Cross Steers to 230c/kg to weigh 506kg or $1165/hd.
