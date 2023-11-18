The thousands of patrons at Saturday's Roma Cup were treated to one of the coolest afternoons in a long time.
A cool breeze greeted the brightly dressed Fashions on the Field entrants showing off array of fresh fashionable attire.
Roma fashionistas won both classic and contemporary sections, the classic sash going to Tess Schiffmann and the contemporary to Annie Barclay.
Rockhampton's Lily Voss was the runner-up in the former and Gatton's Haylee Martell was a close second in the latter.
In the hotly contested best dressed gentleman, Brisbane's Conor Anglim won out in his green velvet attire, with Melbournite Jarrod Kanizay the runner-up.
Barcaldine galloper Stampede Warrior, trained by Bevan 'Billy' Johnson and ridden by Tyler Leslight, beat the favourites to take out the coveted Roma Cup, before the heavens opened up to wind, hail and lightning.
