Queensland Country Life
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Home/News

Emergency services bracing for more wild weather

By Laine Clark and Suzanne Simonot
November 16 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Even though Australia is going into El Nino, it doesn't mean there won't be cyclones. (JASON O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS)
Even though Australia is going into El Nino, it doesn't mean there won't be cyclones. (JASON O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS)

A day after severe weather hit Queensland, heatwave conditions and thunderstorms are again set to test the state's emergency services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.