Emerald cotton grower Aaron Kiely is the new president of the Queensland Farmers' Federation (QFF) succeeding Allan Dingle who is stepping down following completion of his four-year tenure.
Mr Kiely has been a non-executive director and vice president of QFF since 2021. He is also the past president of the Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association Inc.
Dairy farmer and current non-executive director Kay Tommerup will step into the vice president position, with Georgina Krieg, a cotton grower, also joining the QFF board.
Mr Kiely said he was pleased to be continuing his leadership contribution to QFF as he steps into the president's role.
"I would like to thank QFF's members for trusting me to take on this important position not only for QFF, but for the Queensland agriculture sector," he said.
"There are many opportunities and challenges facing the agriculture sector and I am looking forward to continuing to work with QFF members and industry to look at ways we can continue working together to build a strong future for Queensland agriculture.
"I would also like to thank outgoing president Allan Dingle for his service to the sector and his leadership of QFF during the past four years."
QFF CEO Jo Sheppard also extended her gratitude to Allan for his contribution to QFF and the membership during his time as president.
"QFF continues to maintain its position as a strong advocate for the future of the Queensland agriculture sector and I would like to thank Allan for his service to the organisation and farmers across the state," she said.
"I am proud of what has been achieved, however, there is still so much work that needs to be done and I am looking forward to working alongside Aaron and the QFF board to ensure we can continue working for our members and industry to strengthen the future of Queensland agriculture and regional communities."
