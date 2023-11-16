Primary producers are being encouraged to complete a survey on how farmers are reducing their emissions.
The Farmers for Climate Action Net Zero Plan for Agriculture Survey also wants to know where governments can invest to further help farmers reduce emissions while increasing productivity.
The survey aims to capture a broad cross section of every day farmers, regardless of their attitudes to climate, and their emissions reduction efforts.
The survey comes as the Federal Government begins consultation on its agriculture sector plan for net zero.
FCA CEO Natalie Collard welcomed the government's moves to create a low-emissions future and consult with farmers to shape their own future.
"It's crucial farmers' voices are the central plank of the plan and we know this is one of the busiest times of year for farmers so we've created a 10-minute survey to make it easier for farmers to have their voices heard," Ms Collard said.
"It's vital that Australian farmers map their own path forward. We want the federal government, and all Australians, to be aware of the opportunities and challenges in front of farmers as farms reduce their emissions.
"Farmers have led the way in reducing carbon pollution through things such as selective breeding for cattle which produce less methane and have shown keen interest in farming carbon and biodiversity through tree plantings. Australian agriculture is light years ahead of high-polluting fossil fuel companies.
"This survey gives farmers the chance to be heard on the road map to net zero and have their thoughts taken directly to the Agriculture Minister.
"We urge all farmers who wish the Federal Government to hear their voice on the Net Zero Plan for Agriculture and Land to have their say."
The survey results will be released as a publicly available report and hand delivered to the Federal Agriculture Minister before the consultation period on the plan closes.
The survey can be accessed via the farmersforclimateaction.org.au.
