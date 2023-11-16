An early wave of three-day sickness starting in August has caught central Queensland producers off guard with hundreds of head of cattle affected.
Bovine Ephemeral Feveris affects cattle and buffalo and is marked by a short fever, shivering, lameness and muscular stiffness, and is an arthropod-borne virus carried by insects such as mosquitoes and midges.
Clermont beef producer Doug Burnett, Bendemeer has lost 50 bullocks since August.
He said it was pretty unusual for three-day to hit at that time of the year.
"It was a really aggressive strain with cattle going down and dying pretty quickly," he said.
Mr Burnett said, it now seemed to have passed, but he still had cattle who were feeling the affects of the illness,
"There's still a few that are a bit wobbly on their feet, and have coordination issues and we suspect we will lose a few more along the way," he said.
Mr Burnett said they only vaccinate against three day for their bulls, as the frustrating part of vaccinating is it is impossible to do in large numbers.
"It is a painful process and very labour intensive as it's a two part process," he said.
"The other limiting factor is producers can only access 10 doses at a time."
He said they had veterinarians do post mortem work on their carcases and it confirmed it as three day sickness.
Clermont beef cattle veterinarian Dr Alan Guilfoyle said this year's strain was very different to previous strains.
He said producers going from a great season into a drought so quickly it certainly helped the built up of the insect population.
"This was further exacerbated by the fact there were no heavy frosts to knock the insects over from early August onwards."
Dr Guilfoyle said normally three-day sickness would come in waves for a couple of weeks but that was not the case this year.
He said in cases such as Doug Burnett's bullocks, who have a bigger muscle mass is once they go down, they lose their muscle strength and power to get up.
"Once the fever gets into the structure of the nerve it does a lot of damage," he said.
His advice to producers was to make provision for food and water for their sick beasts and get them up.
"There are plenty of analgesics available from your veterinarian, if you seek their advice," he said.
He said a smaller beast with lesser muscle tissue, or those with good immunity are better able to fight the virus and will recover in a matter of days.
Dr Guilfoyle also recommended insecticidal ear tags which are moulded plastic tags that are impregnated with insecticide that is released slowly onto the surface of the tag by diffusion.
Tim and Trina Patterson, Broad Leaf, Rolleston lost two heavier bullocks which were running on oats.
Mrs Patterson said it appeared that they just kneeled over and died very quickly, and thought it was probably bought on by the sudden change in wind direction.
"We had a couple of really bad windy days that came with insects," she said.
She said they also lost a weaner steer.
The Patterson's also had four first calf heifers down at a water trough.
"Three heifers got up and walked away and we managed the fourth one with food and water from October 23 to November 4," she said.
Mrs Patterson said they do not vaccinate their commercial herd, but all bulls are vaccinated with a seven-in-one shot.
Brahman breeder Terry Randell, Crinum Brahmans, Capella has lost 30 head so far.
