Around 360 extra people hit Roma town on Wednesday afternoon, all ready for the annual Young Beef Producers Forum.
Along with the 250 delegates travelling from all over Queensland, as well as the Northern Territory and NSW, speakers and trade representatives took part in a busy meet and greet at the Club Hotel on Wednesday evening.
The room was buzzing as people either caught up again, or got to know each other for the first time.
Thursday was due to get underway early with a trip to the Shaw family's Double J property, before heading back to town for a packed program, managed by MC Joy McClymont of Off the Track Training.
Getting ready to share their stories are AAM Investment Group's David Paton, Sober in the Country's Shanna Whan, and the Smithfield Cattle Co at Proston and Yelarbon.
