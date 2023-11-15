Market stronger at Silverdale

There was a smaller yarding of 154 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
Agents reported improvements in the market, with export and slaughter cattle remaining firm on last week and heavy feeder steers and heifers rising in price.
Two Okes Droughtmaster sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 194c or $1160 and Droughtmaster weaner steers for 217c or $538. They also sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1360/unit.
Brahman cross cows from MK Christensen sold for 199c or $1009.
J and K Wainwright sold Santa bulls for 207c or $1606.
Droughtmaster heavy feeder steers from I and H Lake sold for 229c or $1055.
A Bellew sold Charbray light feeder steers for 244c or $915.
Karreman Farming sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 218c or $785.
Charbray weaner heifers from Johnson and Templeton sold for 186c or $434.
