Light weight yearling steers jump 50c/kg at Dalby

The trend of larger numbers into the market continued at Dalby on Wednesday with supply increasing by 1147 head to 3810.
Export buyer attendance was not as good as the previous week however all the regular feed and trade operators plus restockers were present and active.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock gained a further 50c/kg on top of the improvements the previous week. Medium and heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 20c to 30c/kg better.
Yearling heifers returning to the paddock and feed averaged 20c to 36c/kg dearer. Cows struggled to maintain the improved levels of last week.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to 360c to average 325c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 271c to 303c with sales to 320c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 267c with a good sample at 248c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to an isolated 278c with the largest numbers at 230c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged from 234c to 243c with sales to 274c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 232c and made to 254c/kg.
A handful of bullocks made to 241c and heavy grown heifers made to 237c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 145c and made to 154c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 181c and good heavy weight cows made to 208c to average 198c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls sold to 249c/kg.
