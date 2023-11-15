Teenager airlifted after single vehicle roll-over

The Toowoomba-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service chopper crew has airlifted a teenager to hospital after the car she was driving crashed and rolled over in the Banana shire this morning.
The LifeFlight SGAS pilot landed the helicopter on a closed road near the incident scene just before 9am.
The woman was the only person in the car. It is believed the impact of the crash forced her out of the vehicle.
The RACQ LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic worked alongside local paramedics to treat the woman for a broken leg and lacerations on the back of her head.
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and the Queensland Police Service were also on scene.
The woman was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition, for further treatment.
Tasked by Queensland Health, the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter and crew performed this mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to providing community aeromedical coverage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.