Teenager airlifted after single vehicle roll-over

Teen injured in Banana Shire single vehicle rollover

November 15 2023 - 2:20pm
The Toowoomba-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service chopper crew has airlifted a teenager to hospital after the car she was driving crashed and rolled over in the Banana shire this morning.

