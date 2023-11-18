A call for more agriculture teachers in Queensland high schools to encourage students to consider a career in the industry has come at the same time as a new $5000 bursary from the QCWA far north division.
The national worker shortage means finding practical solutions to ensuring more students consider an agriculture career, whether it's hands-on the farm, research in the lab, creating ag-tech or marketing the produce, is vital to ensuring the industry grows and develops.
According to a Central Queensland University (CQU), spokesperson, agriculture and related courses are popular with under-graduates.
"We have 462 currently enrolled students this year across VET, undergraduate and postgraduate ag-related courses," the spokesperson said.
"There have been 27 completions from the Bachelor of Agriculture since 2020, (however), the majority of students enrolled in ag-related courses are across the VET sector in the areas of Animal Studies and Horticulture".
CQU Head of College, Science and Sustainability, Dr Ryan Kift reported the university is in the process of bringing new and updated offerings to market in the areas of Animal Studies and Horticulture.
"We are also making changes to the majors and minors within the Bachelor of Agriculture including a new AgTech major, Dr Kift said.
For CQU associate professor Amy Cosby, a senior research fellow, Agritech Education and Extension, the key to increasing the numbers of students in agricultural courses is simple.
Ms Cosby, a dairy farmer in Leongatha, south east Victoria, works with high school students and their teachers to encourage both to consider a career in agriculture.
"It's great people now are starting understand how studying agriculture does not mean you are always going to be a farmer, there's a wide career choice available," she said.
"Farming is only one aspect, we need science, business and marketing specialists, there's a wide range of skills needed these days."
According to TAFE Queensland, Certificate III in Rural Operations is very popular and the Diploma of Agribusiness has had a considerable uptake with enrolments doubling in the five years.Based at the Kingaroy campus, TAFE Queensland Agriculture Teacher Mikaela Ross, 24, said she's delighted with the positive response from her students to choosing a career on the land.
Miss Ross, 24, who breeds and shows Brahmin cattle at her nearby property, recently took her students on a field trip to Ekka,
She said she relates to her students having come to teaching after a start in contract mustering which led to studying training and assessing.
"I left school in 2016 at grade 12, did not know what I wanted and if you'd told me I'd be here now, I would have laughed," she said.
"When Proston State School offered me a job as ag assistant, I said I'd give it a crack and I fell in love with students and teaching, then in 2022 TAFE offered me a teaching role in Kingaroy for 2023".
Miss Ross teaches three distinct cohorts, including external students doing their Cert III in Rural operations, which this year is fee-free.
"They are generally ag assistants or work on a property and want a a qualification," she said.
"There also my school students who study Certificate III in Agriculture, they have access to a property and an employer, and then there's my TAFE at school based program Certificate 11 in Rural Operations students, which provide pathways for further study."
Meanwhile, the Queensland Country Women's Association Far Northern Division has recognised financial support is often needed by students and has announced it is offering two new bursaries each to the value of $5000.
The bursaries are part of a larger number offered by the QCWA to offers a range of bursaries to assist secondary and tertiary students continue their studies.
QCWA Far Northern Division President Brenda Fairweather, said organisation created the inaugural bursary which is open to the public.
"It is open to males and females of all ages wanting to undertake post-secondary education in agriculture of health, but who are experiencing financial difficulty," she said.
"The bursary could be used by a recent high school graduate or a person in the workforce who wants to retrain for recognised qualifications in health, agriculture or a related apprenticeship".
Mrs Fairweather said the QCWA FND hoped the successful applicants upon graduation will take up work in the far north.
"Anyone interested please contact us via FarNorthernDivision@qcwa.org.au," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.