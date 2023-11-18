Queensland Country Life
Saturday, November 18, 2023
More ag teachers encouraging TAFE and uni courses can help solve worker crises

By Alison Paterson
November 18 2023 - 4:00pm
CQU associate professor Amy Cosby, (centre) a senior research fellow, Agritech Education and Extension, said more ag teachers in high schools is a key element to encouraging more studetns to enter the industry. Picture supplied
A call for more agriculture teachers in Queensland high schools to encourage students to consider a career in the industry has come at the same time as a new $5000 bursary from the QCWA far north division.

