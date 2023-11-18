One-hundred-and-fifty years of Charters Towers history is well worth celebrating - at least that is the sentiment of archivist and author Michael Brumby.
The community stalwart has accumulated a century and half's worth of local government records into a new book to celebrate the city's milestone anniversary, with the collection suitably dubbed '150 Years of Local Government Charters Towers'.
The book takes readers on a journey throughout 150 years of the city "through the lens of local government".
"It's an interesting read. Quite often history books like this are dull and boring but Charters Towers is a little bit different," mayor Frank Beveridge said.
"We follow the path of Queensland with the booms and busts in the mining, World War I and II, and the grazing and agricultural industry. (The book) tells the story of a small town but because we're connected to the wider state in many ways, it's a fascinating read.
"(The book) shows the boom and bust in mining at the turn of the century. It talks about diggers going to World War I and the slow recession of the town...and the rejuvenation going into World War II and the Americans moving into the town.
"I believe we have one of only 11 military cemeteries in Queensland, and this book highlights the military importance in Charters Towers."
Around eight years ago, Mr Brumby approached the Cr Beveridge about the idea of a book commemorating Charters Towers' milestone and its rich history.
"I've known Mike Brumby for many years and he's written over a dozen books on various parts of Charters Towers, whether that's churches, roads, mines, all sorts of aspects," Cr Beveridge said.
"Charters Towers is unique...If you drive through any agricultural town in regional Queensland, it will have an industry. Generally on the coast it's sugar cane with a little bit of tourism, further out west it may be completely mining or totally grazing.
"But Charters Towers' biggest employers are mining and grazing, so straight away we have two major industries supported by health, education, tourism and retail.
"No-one else can boast that kind of diversity."
And the city itself is continuing to grow - bolstered by the influx of city-dwellers flocking north to escape the metropolitan bustle since COVID-19.
"We've got a conga line of major projects in Charters Towers moving into the next 14 years. We've got the Singapore military project with another township of three to five thousand people built in Greenvale, the Burdekin Weir, the Copperstring Project which runs right through Charters Towers, and the Big Rocks Weir," Cr Beveridge said.
"Charters Towers will now see a steady increase in population and development."
Members of the public have been invited to come along to the launch of '150 Years of Local Government Charters Towers' on November 21 at Exelsior Library.
Cr Beveridge will join previous mayors at the milestone celebration, along with local historians, who have had a hand in collating the archival history.
The free event at 130 Gill Street will run from 6pm to 7.30pm.
