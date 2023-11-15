Steers hit 326c at Roma

A total of 4056 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 318c and averaged 304c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 324c and averaged 293c, steers 280-330kg reached 326c and averaged 305c, and steers 330-400kg reached 316c and averaged 275c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 266c and averaged 227c.
Plainby Pastoral Co, Wongalee, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 326c, reaching $1310 to average $900.
Ben Avery, Allandale, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers to 326c, reaching $1073 to average $929.
M and NE McKay, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 324c, reaching $723 to average $690.
P and HA Sanderson, Mundalya, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 320c, reaching $908 to average $876.
TU Pastoral, Unity, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 310c, reaching $1044 to average $921.
Gwenbrook Grazing, Gwenbrook, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 310c, reaching $860 to average $837.
J Ford Trading, Lewah, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 308c, reaching $1173 to average $910.
Brian Cloherty, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 308c, reaching $991 to average $966.
EJ and CF Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 306c, reaching $878 to average $840. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 210c, reaching $687 to average $556.
RBE and EN Cloherty, Reben Downs, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 304c, reaching $984 to average $984.
RKG Pastoral, Oberina, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 300c, reaching $918 to average $918.
GC and TE Nielsen, Mt Weribone, Surat, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 296c, reaching $1131 to average $1003.
Tom Darlington Transport, Surat, sold Brangus cross steers to 296c, reaching $1050 to average $1011.
Bruce Smith, Coleraine, Mitchell, sold Angus cross steers to 278c, reaching $1145 to average $1092.
Tigrigie Cattle Co., Taroom, sold Brahman cross steers to 265c, reaching $1098 to average $993. The Braford cows sold to 218c, reaching $1227 to average $1092.
CJ Melcer, Sorries, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 258c, reaching $1373 to average $1232.
P and D Heffernan, Warragai, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 254c, reaching $1273 to average $1273.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 212c and averaged 175c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 220c and averaged 194c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 244c, averaging 201c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 240c, averaging 214c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 236c, averaging 213c.
DBR Grazing, Burenda, Augathella, sold Charolais cross heifers to 244c, reaching $782 to average $520.
SPR Cattle Co, Cunacana, Augathella, sold Charolais cross heifers to 240c, reaching $794 to average $593.
WA and KR Freeman, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla, sold Brahman cross heifers to 236c, reaching $1108 to average $781.
MJ and TC York, Hyde Park, Wallumbilla, sold Simmental cross heifers to 224c, reaching $929 to average $787.
Jenny L York, Hyde Park, Wallumbilla, sold Simmental cross heifers to 224c, reaching $895 to average $784.
Perrett Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Tunis, Injune, sold Brahman cross heifers to 220c, reaching $1114 to average $949.
D and E Humphreys, Calgary, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 220c, reaching $633 to average $484.
Cows 330-400kg reached 142c and averaged 125c, cows 400-500kg topped at 205c, averaging 164c, cows 500-600kg topped at 228c, averaging 189c, and cows over 600kg topped at 205c, averaging 177c.
Wallangra Angus, Wallangra, Wandoan, sold Angus cows to 205c reaching $1302 to average $1024.
GB and MS Freshwater, Overflow, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cows to 200c reaching $1148 to average $1058.
