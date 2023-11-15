Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Home/Beef

CQLX Gracemere prime sale market report

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annette and Bob McCullough of Glen Moira, Baralaba, with Gary Wendt of Ray White Rural, Gracemere, at today's CQLX sale at Gracemere. Picture: Judith Maizey
Annette and Bob McCullough of Glen Moira, Baralaba, with Gary Wendt of Ray White Rural, Gracemere, at today's CQLX sale at Gracemere. Picture: Judith Maizey

All eyes were on the market at Gracemere today after some categories rose by more than 60c/kg last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help