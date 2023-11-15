All eyes were on the market at Gracemere today after some categories rose by more than 60c/kg last week.
Bob and Annette McCullough of Glen Moira, Baralaba, were pragmatic about the sale of their family's Brahman steers at the CQLX facility yesterday.
Their family's company, Unity Pastoral, sold 93 Brahman steers in the yarding of 1303 head for an average of 222c/kg at 468kg to return $1041/hd with buyers including VF Grazing at Clermont, Teys and JBS.
The week before, steers weighing 400-500kg were averaging 215c/kg (up 33c/kg).
Mrs McCullough said they were reasonably pleased as the prices were a little bit higher than last week when they also sold 88 head.
Before the sale, Mr McCullough was hoping recent rain might kick the market along a bit.
He said it was sad to sell the steers at this stage, but the property was dry and they did not get a wet season.
"And, our waters are low, the dam and the pond, and we're relying heavily on a solar pump so we feel it makes sense to sell now rather make the decision later, if it doesn't rain, when they won't be in as good condition as they are at the moment," he said.
Michael Lynch of Nutrien Ag Solutions, Rockhampton, said the market had risen a little bit again.
"I think people are taking a bit of a punt with the weather conditions coming forward in the next few weeks so it is on the upper at the moment," he said.
Before the sale, John Atkinson of Glenavon, Yaamba, was among those looking to buy, chasing feeder steers or heavier steers around 350kg.
Noticing prices had jumped a bit over the past couple of weeks, he wanted to get in before they went higher.
Like Mr Atkinson, Barry Hoare, Narrawong, Moura, was also looking to buy steers, but at the lighter end between 220kg to 340kg.
Over the next couple of weeks, Mr Hoare is hoping to pick up as many as 200-300 head after receiving 60ml of rain last week.
The market report lists a total of 12 cows and calves selling for a top of $1200/unit to average $812.50/unit.
Of the 13 bulls sold, the top price was 300.2c/kg with the average 199.17c/kg while 101 cows averaged 177.2c/kg to top out at 196.20c/kg.
For heifers, a total of 461 were sold for an average price of 215.77c/kg and a top price of 276.20c/kg.
A total of 44 mickey bulls sold for an average of 201.75c/kg to a top price of 236.20c/kg.
A total of 659 steers sold for an average of 242.09c/kg to a top of 314.20c/kg. The majority or 219 of those steers were in the 200kg-280kg range and averaged 272.01c/kg to a top of 314.20c/kg.
A pen of Droughtmaster cross steers offered by John Creed of Raglan sold for 238.2c/kg, averaging 499.50 kgs to return $1189.81 per head.
In other highlights, a pen of quality Santa Gertrudis cross steers offered by Bernard Horspool of Gainsford sold for 246.2c/kg, averaging 489.29 kgs for a return of $1204.62/head.
And, a pen of Brangus heifers offered by J and K Grazing, Stanage Bay, sold for 254.2c/kg, averaging 388.50kg to return $987.57/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.