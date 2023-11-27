Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 27, 2023
Lush Lychees expand with netting investment

By Melanie Groves
November 27 2023 - 12:00pm
The net has a range of benefits including being 30 per cent UV. Pictures: Supplied
Seven hectares of new permanent bird and bat netting has been installed over lychee trees on a fruit farm near Rockhampton, in time for the upcoming harvest.

