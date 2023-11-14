How to spruce up your home for summer

Transform your house into your dream summer getaway with these tips. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Summer's almost here, and that means our days are getting longer and warmer.



And while you might be excited about spending time outdoors, you'll want to make sure that your house is summer-ready, too.

There are a few ways to do this.



One is making sure your house is spotless.



After spending all that time in doors with your windows closed to keep out the pollen, your home probably feels a little dusty.



So why not buy a new vacuum cleaner and get ready to do some cleaning?

Besides cleaning your house, you'll also want to take care of the aesthetics.



Add some summer plants, make sure your house is adequately lit, and maybe even give your feature walls a new paint job to better suit the season.

If you're looking for other ways to spruce up your house as summer comes around, you've come to the right place.



Keep reading for some ways to do just that.

Deep Clean

After winter and spring, you'll want to clear all the dust your house has probably accumulated. A deep cleaning session (or several) also gives you the chance to reorganise your things, and to get rid of anything you no longer need. There's no better time to do this than just before summer rolls around.

Look into replacing your cleaning tools if you haven't done so in a while. Getting a shiny new vacuum cleaner or mop can really motivate you to start cleaning. While cleaning up may feel like a chore right now, there's no feeling like living in a crisp, clean house in the summer.

Add Some Greenery

Nothing screams 'summer' quite like a plant-filled house. Give your house a tropical vibe by adding some greenery, both indoors and out.

Certain plants do particularly well in the summer. Indoors, you can consider boston ferns, devil's ivy, moon valleys, and more. This is a good list to start with. Outdoors, you'll want lots of flowering plants to add colour to your house. Consider lavenders, roses, heliotropes, etc.

Of course, you'll have to take care of these plants. Make sure to water them regularly, to fertilise them and to make sure they're put in a place with good air circulation. You should also make sure they receive enough sunlight, which shouldn't be too hard in an Australian summer.

If you have a front lawn, trim any hedges and trees you might have so that they look neat. Don't forget to regularly mow your lawn, too. You'll be spending loads of time outdoors in the summer, so you'll want your front yard to be in tip-top shape, particularly if you plan to have guests over.

Repaint

While there's some debate as to the best time of the year to repaint your house, summer is as good a time as any. Changing the colour of your walls is one of the few ways to completely redo your home's look. Repainting your walls also gives you and your family something fun to do over the summer holidays.

Keep in theme with summer by choosing colours that remind you of warm weather. Aquatic looks work great: use colours like light blue, aquamarine and coral. You can also choose to go down the floral route with indigo, marigold and bright white.

Buy some paint from your local hardware store or go shopping for new wallpaper, and transform your home into a year-round summer getaway.

Refresh Indoor and Outdoor Lighting

Australian summers are a great chance to spend time outside, especially at night, but they can also be gruelling. This is why you'll want to make sure that your lighting is on point, both indoors and out.

Inside, you have a number of options. String lights create a youthful, summery vibe. You can also go for an ambient feel to create a relaxing air that isn't too overpowering. Ambient lighting also sets a great mood for all those summer parties you'll be throwing.

The possibilities for outdoor lighting are similarly wide-ranging. Install some spotlights along the floor to create a modern feel. This is best done among walkways and near features you want to draw attention to. Festoon lighting is great for outdoor parties.



With summer on the way, now's as good a time as any to give your house a makeover. Repainting your house, sprucing up your lighting, and adding some plants are just some ways to do this.

While it's fun to make grand plans about completely renovating your home, don't forget that summer is also a fantastic time for some deep cleaning.



Restock your arsenal of cleaning tools and make sure your house is spotless.

The four tips we've covered in this article are a starting point for transforming your house into your dream summer getaway.



What are you waiting for?

