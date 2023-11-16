Sarah Parkinson is proof that living in rural Queensland is no barrier to success.
The 40-year-old mother of three from Palardo, a cropping and beef fattening operation east of Dulacca, has two national awards for bookkeeping and accounting under her belt and employs a team of 25 from Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia to look after over 300 businesses around Australia.
Next week she's flying to Melbourne, where she's been asked to judge the awards.
Although she grew up on a cattle property at Roma with her parents Charlie and Liz Frith, she never imagined that working in the heart of rural Queensland would be her life after studying marketing and public relations at university.
"I'm no rope and ride farm cowgirl," she said.
"I can work in the yards; I have been known to drive the chaser bin, I know what's going on - I obviously do a lot of ag books - but it's not my jam.
"I'm a stay-at-home mum but I still weirdly have this whole career."
Ms Parkinson met her husband-to-be, Rohan Parkinson in Brisbane, where he was working for Rabobank and while she was busy with the online farm-sourced home-delivered food business she'd created, ahead of the giants, Coles and Woolworths.
She describes Farm Fresh Central as almost like a gourmet deli with home-delivered food.
"It was a baptism of fire - I thought I had this great concept, which it turns out I did. I think we had 15 or 20 staff and we had five or so delivery vans," she said. "There was lots happening but it's difficult with perishable products and I went through the 2011 floods, because my warehouse was in Rocklea."
Ms Parkinson said it had been a fantastic learning experience, but the newly-weds made the decision to move back west, where they were both from.
"For us, it was about lifestyle," she said.
"It sounds crazy when it's dry but we both loved our upbringings, loved the sense of space, didn't want to waste our lives in traffic, the sense of community - those were the reasons we wanted to come back to a rural area.
"We'd kind of ticked the box in the city."
Although the Parkinsons were from Cunnamulla, they were selling their interests there, and so the young couple settled on their country at Dulacca.
Ms Parkinson worked for a while in community relations with Origin Energy but, being aware of the need for good bookkeeping skills, pivoted in that direction, learning from a great mentor who she eventually bought out.
"This was right when cloud bookkeeping started to really take off, so I hit it at the right time," she said. "I've got great internet and I just started bringing together other people like myself, that might have been rurally and regionally based but wanted to earn extra money for their household."
She says National Ag Day is a chance to spread a more positive PR story about.
"If I turn on the TV one more time and see, Aussie battlers doing it tough-," she said.
"We actually need to focus on - yes, there's tough times but what we get to do and enjoy, that city people don't - you can't put money on that.
"Plus there's a lot of smart young people coming through that have a different perspective on agriculture and the cycles."
The Parkinsons are a perfect example of seizing an opportunity to diversify and protect their business, purchasing the Ulimaroa grain storage complex 19 kilometres east of Dulacca in 2016 and vertically integrating their business.
"They wanted more control themselves over the grain trading and your ability to hold and store your commodities, and have that business stream," Ms Parkinson said.
After she puts the three children on a school bus to Drillham each day, Ms Parkinson makes productive use of her time, saying she's very regimented and focused.
"I try now, once I pick the kids up, to focus more on them and extra-curricular activities they do," she said.
"Fundamentally this is the family place and our legacy and we're going to carry that on, but I'm still a person that can explore my own aspirations and achievements, alongside that."
