National Ag Day: Sarah Parkinson's national success from Dulacca

By Sally Gall
November 17 2023 - 7:30am
Sarah Parkinson never imagined that working in the heart of rural Queensland would be her life after studying marketing and public relations at university. Picture: Sally Gall
Sarah Parkinson never imagined that working in the heart of rural Queensland would be her life after studying marketing and public relations at university. Picture: Sally Gall

Sarah Parkinson is proof that living in rural Queensland is no barrier to success.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

