A 95 millimetre (almost four inches) downpour north west of Morven a week or so ago might have grounded drover Karen Mason and her mob of 1379 Wagyu heifers for two days, but she wasn't complaining.
Ms Mason and her team of three took on the job to move the Australian Country Choice heifers from Tambo, where they'd been trucked from Babbiloora, to Lighthouse at Roma, in early October, and said the feed on the route had greened up just from one rain influence passing through.
"I believe it was fairly dry at Babbiloora so it made sense to walk the cattle," she said. "It's a mighty paddock - respect it and it'll last for all."
Ms Mason said a separate mob of 1800 heifers, originating from Gladys Downs at Augathella, had been walked north to Longreach for joining.
She took the mob on after delivering 934 cows and 300 calves, all composite cattle belonging to Argyle Meats to the Roma saleyards, where they were drafted up for agistment at Nebo.
"That job started in February and ended in September - this one will take me to mid-December," she said.
She echoed the comments of other drovers that watering points on western Queensland routes were inadequate for the mobs needing to use them, saying she was walking her mobs past lots of busted troughs or facilities with gear missing.
"We use a water truck to guarantee water for our cattle, but it costs the producer a lot of money to run," she said.
"You can have all the feed in the world but without enough water, cattle will lose weight.
"These girls get three drinks a day, thanks to the water truck."
