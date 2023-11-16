Matt Adams says that to an outsider looking in, his manufacturing business might not look like it's expanded much, but he feels like he's come a long way from working out of the back of a truck in Toowoomba in 2015, to developing a workshop of his own in Blackall.
Together with his wife Megan and nine-month-old daughter Claire, they're excited to be supplying products that will make a positive difference for their purchasers, from the heart of Queensland's pastoral and agricultural world.
Three main products emerge from under the crackle of their welders - an all-purpose trailer, hay feeders, and a poly pipe spinner, one of which they just transhipped to outback South Australia.
"They were large and hard to transport so they didn't sell well," Mr Adams said. "I was getting lots of requests so I redesigned it so it pulls apart and packs onto a pallet."
It's one of his success stories, making things almost no-one else in Australia does, and one of the reasons that will enable them to be a permanent Blackall fixture.
Matt and Megan's story is one of young people seeing an opportunity and having a go, something to celebrate for National Ag Day on November 17.
Now 33, Mr Adams said he'd grown up on the family's Barcaldine property watching his father Andrew Adams making buffel harvesters and cleaning equipment, and knew he wanted to do something similar.
He did his boilermaking apprenticeship in Toowoomba, then worked for a drilling company there as well as opening a workshop of sorts.
Living in a city longterm was never in his life plan though, and making the decision to move back west to Blackall wasn't a hard one.
Neither was the choice of making trailers, which are Mr Adams' own design, which he said tried to address issues he could see with other trailers, with build quality, strength and durability.
"I wanted to make them bulletproof," he explained. "They also use 95 per cent Australian components, which people say they value."
The trailers are a simple platform that anything can be added to, whether used by a grazier transporting sheep, a fencing contractor, or an electrician.
It's a similar story for the Adams hay feeder, which brother Paul Adams began making in 2009.
"I picked up where he left off - they're popular all year round," he said.
"They're good for the safety of animals, plus they're easy to get a bale into, and move around a yard.
"There's no posts on corners to bruise hips."
More recently, the Adams began offering a hydraulic hose making service, essential for businesses running big machinery, after the previous business making them closed down.
It's just himself on the tools at the moment - his wife Megan used to weld alongside him but has been busy with their nine-month-old daughter Claire, and now concentrates on making the hoses and doing the bookwork.
"We hope we're a permanent Blackall feature now," he said.
