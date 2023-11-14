Competition for export cattle at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 404 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
It was an increased yarding, with all classes having larger numbers.
Agents said export cattle were again dearer under increased competition.
Trade cattle were fully firm on last week's rates with yearlings and weaners following suit.
Charolais cross weaner steers from J Langley sold to 270.2c/kg to realise $618/hd. SL and DM Dennehy sold Charolais weaner heifers for 187.2c/kg to come back at $487/hd.
Brangus trade steers from J Robinson made 234.2c/kg to return $957/hd. B and M Schiewe sold Charolais trade heifers at 230.2c/kg or $996/hd. Pecan Pastoral sold Charolais cross feeder heifers for 215.2c/kg to realise $807/hd.
Charolais feeder steers from L and V McGiveron made 240.2c/kg for an outcome of $997/hd. Limousin grain assist steers from D Dowrick sold at 242.2c/kg or $996/hd.
Hereford cross pasture ox from J and L Flanagan made 210c/kg for a return of $1197/hd. G and D Francis sold Santa cows at 201.2c/kg or $1009/hd. Droughtmaster cross medium cows from WJ and AJ Oxenford saw 203.2c/kg to return $1196/hd.
B and M Schiewe also sold Charolais heavy cows for 209.2c/kg returning $1178/hd. Charolais bulls from Sticklen and Lau made 207.2c/kg with an outcome of $1688/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.