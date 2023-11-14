With ongoing dry conditions, questions are being asked as to why so little of the state has been drought declared.
As it stands, only two local government areas - Bulloo and Diamantina - or less than 10 per cent of Queensland has received a drought declaration which means farmers in the rest of the state are not yet eligible for freight subsidies on fodder.
Kingaroy based livestock agent James Bredhauer of Aussie Land & Livestock said he had been sourcing truckloads of hay from central NSW and Victoria for his clients and the freight cost was as much as $350/tonne which, in some cases, was more than the cost of the fodder.
Mr Bredhauer said it had been 12 months since his region had received good rain which was why it was so dry.
A spokesperson for the Minister for Agriculture Mark Furner said the process of drought declarations remains the same as it has for many years.
"A Local Drought Committee comprises representatives of DAF and the various primary industries in that areas," the spokesperson said.
"LDCs traditionally meet at the end of the wet season, however, members can ask for a meeting at any time of the year.
"The LDC system was designed to support the payment of freight subsidies to drought-affected primary producers under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme."
The spokesperson said the new Queensland Drought programs, such as drought preparedness grants and drought ready and recovery loans, do not rely on a drought declaration.
Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said from his organisation's perspective they just wanted to know that producers were getting the help and support they needed.
"We do our best to respond to the requests that come to us. I guess we look at Queensland and we look at NSW and in general terms feel that they've both been exposed to very similar climatic conditions and one state is significantly drought impacted and the other only has a 10 per cent declaration," he said.
"So why aren't larger parts of Queensland drought declared? What's the barrier to having declarations in Queensland?"
At the end of October, the NSW Department of Primary Industries Combined Drought Indicator shows 52 per cent of NSW is in one of three drought categories with more than 40 per cent of the North Coast Local Land Services region in the Intense Drought category.
Mr Warlters said farmers had registered requests totalling more than a $1 million for fodder, the majority of which had been received from families in NSW drought hot spots including the Northern Rivers, New England and Hunter Valley.
He said many farmers have no feed for their livestock and were extremely anxious about the months ahead.
"We're really concerned at Rural Aid that we are almost at a bit of a tipping point right now.
"Collectively, it means we're all on edge and we know that really puts so much more stress and worry on our farmers at this time.
"The number of calls to our counsellors has effectively doubled from this time last year."
As of today (November 14), QRIDA had received 506 applications for the Drought Preparedness Grant. Of these, 321 applications have been approved to the value of $8.69 million.
Mr Warlters said his organisation had worked closely with the State Government on delivering emergency fodder after the bush fires in central and southern Queensland.
"And, we look forward to working with government again to assist producers who need help as the season continues to deteriorate," he said.
Donations to Rural Aid can be made at https://buyabale2023.ruralaid.org.au or by calling 1300 327 624.
