Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
AAM sells Dorpers into western Queensland market

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
November 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Buyer Renton Bredhauer, Claverton Station, Wyandra, with Elder agents Tim Salter, Longreach and Josh McLeod, Elders. Picture supplied.
Renton and Anne Bredhauer, Claverton Station, Wyandra paid the top price of $3500 at the Burrawang Dorper Ram sale held at the Charleville showgrounds lat week.

