Renton and Anne Bredhauer, Claverton Station, Wyandra paid the top price of $3500 at the Burrawang Dorper Ram sale held at the Charleville showgrounds lat week.
Overall 61 rams from 60 offered sold representing 91 per cent clearance.
In the break down of averages the 33 Dorper rams averaged $2038, while 28 White Dorpers averaged $2049, on behalf of vendors AAM, Burrawang, Ootha, NSW who made the 1000 kilometre trip to Charleville for the second year.
Renton Bredhauer said the Type Four ram appealed because he was structurally correct and has good 10mm fat coverage on the rib.
He said they changed to the Burrawang bloodlines last year has he was looking to increase his weight gain.
A repeat buyer, Mr Bredhauer will use the ram along with those he bought last year over ewes, and select his ram lambs for joining to his 3000 head flock ewes.
"We moved into Dorpers some 12 years ago, and moved out of Merinos 10 years ago - and they have thrived on our country," Mr Bredhauer said.
Mr Bredhauer finishes his lambs in a feedlot at Swan Hill in Victoria before processing.
"The last rams we had processed dressed out at 26.1 kilograms," he said.
Livestock manager for Burranwang Dorpers Grace Hadley said they are pleased with the clearance rate considering the challenging conditions facing western Queensland in the current climate.
"It was great to have local support and repeat buyers from last year's sale, and we look forward to expanding our Queensland clients base." Agents: Elders
