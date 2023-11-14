A set of yards without gates is about as handy as an ashtray on a motorbike, but that's what Boonah couple Kerry and Tony O'Reilly have been left with, after eight gates were stolen from their stockyards.
Mr O'Reilly said he was just dumbfounded on Sunday when he dropped a horse off on his 1618ha block opposite Wyaralong Dam, to see the gaping holes left where the gates should have been.
"I went in the gate on the road and was a bit surprised when the chain fell off," Mr O'Reilly said. "I realised afterwards that it had been cut and hooked back up."
Dropping the tailgate in the paddock and unloading the horse, Mr O'Reilly didn't notice anything unusual until returning to the yards after checking the waters.
"I was looking at the yards and thought the gates had come open somehow, but eight of them were gone," he said.
The steel yards are 12 months old, built by Mr O'Reilly and his nephew, and Mr O'Reilly said the gates had been constructed to fit the spaces and so weren't square.
He believed they'd been removed sometime on Thursday evening, after he'd dropped another horse at the block, or Friday morning.
Rain during the day on Friday likely washed out any tracks.
Mr O'Reilly said he'd notified police, who had undertaken forensic checks on Monday.
Senior constable Chris Farnon from Boonah Police said they were waiting for results of their forensic examinations but in the meantime were seeking any witnesses who may have dashcam footage from the area last Thursday night or early Friday morning.
"If any rural-based people hear of someone getting rid of gates, we're keen to hear about that," he said. "Rural crime is something we want to eliminate, and we want people to be vigilant, and use CCTV."
Mr O'Reilly said the gates were heavy and would have taken a couple of people to lift each one.
"We can't get doubles (trucks) up the creek so we built the yards there to load out," he explained. "You can only just see the ramp from the road, but obviously someone knew they were there."
He added he'd since heard that portable panels were being targeted elsewhere by thieves.
He's planning to get more built, along with installing security equipment, but in the meantime, the yards are unusable.
