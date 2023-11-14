A Queensland livestock agent is encouraging Burnett region cattle producers to get in touch if they are interested in reducing their freight costs on small numbers to the Murgon saleyards.
Kingaroy-based Aussie Land & Livestock managing director James Bredhauer is looking to combine small lines of cattle at the Munduberra rail head for trucking to Murgon.
"We're trying to consolidate those smaller lines of cattle so we can get a better freight advantage for those clients around Munduberra," he said.
"We are trying to line the numbers up for when they've got cattle to sell. We will then consolidate them at the rail yards in Munduberra and bring them down to SBLX (at Murgon) or wherever else we've got going on."
Mr Bredhauer indicated his business had put lines of cattle together for producers before, but not like this where a number of different producers would come together at the one pickup point.
He said producers really did not want to be running those big trucks around for just a few head.
"It just costs too much money now so it's easier if they (producers) consolidate the cattle at one delivery point and we pick them up and away they go," he said.
"It works out better for everyone then. It works out better for the vendors and works out better for the transport guys. We will put them on a truck and scoot them down to the sale."
Mr Bredhauer said there had a little bit of interest from producers since the word went out over social media.
"But we didn't have a sale (at Murgon) last week as the numbers were pretty short with the rain about," he said.
Mr Bredhauer expects producers who might be interested in this proposal would be within about 50 to 60km of Munduberra.
"The main thing at the start is just to try and get some efficiency in the freight side of things (getting cattle to the saleyard)," he said.
"Fuel is a big cost, fuel and time...and the (cattle) market is soft."
Mr Bredhauer and his business partner, Midge Tompson, are expanding their operations into the Munduberra area for livestock by partnering with a local.
Producers can contact Chris Crouch on 0429 656 162 if interested.
