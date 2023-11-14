Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heavy cows reach 222c to return $1199 at Toowoomba

November 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavyweight cows in demand at Toowoomba
Heavyweight cows in demand at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday experienced a small lift to 93 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.