Heavyweight cows in demand at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday experienced a small lift to 93 head.
Apart from a handful of very good heavyweight cows the quality of the remainder of the yarding was very mixed.
Most of the regular buyers were in attendance along with a large number of onlookers.
Yearling steers and heifers received fair demand for the quality penned. However the small sample of heavyweight cows experienced very strong support.
Lightweight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 288c to average 278c/kg. A couple of medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 240c/kg. Heavyweight yearling steers to feed made to 204 to average 199c/kg.
Yearling heifers under 200kg to restockers made to 192c to average 181c/kg. Medium and heavy weight grown steers to feed sold to 208c and the occasional bullock made to 202c/kg.
Medium weight 3 score cows made to 190c/kg. Good heavyweight cows sold to a top of 222c to average 219c/kg.
Light weight bulls returning to the paddock averaged 248c and made to 276c/kg. Cows and calves made to $1000/unit.
Heavy cows a/c Cameron and Kellie Bond, Wyreema, reached 222c/kg for an average of 540kg returning $1199 over three pens yarded.
Good Santa cows ex Tenthill weighing 615kg average, returned $1231.
Bullocks a/c Rodney Gaslevich, Aubigny, sold to 208c/kg averaging 685kg returning $1385 with the same vendor selling steers weighing 595kg returning $1238.
Lightweight Santa steers a/c D and N Richards, Karara, topped at 228c/kg for two pens with a pen of heifers reaching 192c/kg, while the steers returned $640.
Trade weight Limousin steers a/c Derek Hine, Crows Nest, sold for $733 with the heifer portion making $669.
Mickey bulls a/c Thelma Breydon, Hodgson Vale, sold to 276c/kg to top at $980 with the lighter pen returning $687.
Three pens of cows with calves at foot sold for $1000 a/c Terence O'Keefe, Ramsay.
Hereford cows and calves sold to $860 and a Brangus cow with calf at foot made $820.
