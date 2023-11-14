Rain reduces Woodford yarding

With recent rain and more storms forecast this week, a lighter yarding of 137 head were sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Prices were improved for younger quality cattle and cows, while plainer cattle remained unchanged.
Michael Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold Greyman cows for $1150. Loretta Skinner, Colinton, sold lines of Charbray and Red Angus heifer calves for $395, $380 and $335.
David Sippel, Toogoolawah, sold Angus cross vealers for $390. Glenys Hanton, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $370. Terry Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Hereford cross steer calves for $280.
Sarah Fankhauser, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $370. Andrew Little, Stanmore, sold Droughtmaster male vealers for $360 and calves for $250.
