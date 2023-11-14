Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Greyman cows sell for $1150 at Woodford

Updated November 15 2023 - 1:45pm, first published November 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain reduces Woodford yarding
Rain reduces Woodford yarding

With recent rain and more storms forecast this week, a lighter yarding of 137 head were sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.