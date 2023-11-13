Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Dangerous dog breeds set to be banned

By Fraser Barton
November 14 2023 - 9:00am
New laws in Queensland aim to maintain community safety from dangerous dogs. (AP PHOTO)
Certain dog breeds will be banned and owners held criminally responsible for attacks under laws to be tabled when Queensland parliament resumes.

Local News

