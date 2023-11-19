Queensland Country Life
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Our label reads - Contains ag, made in Australia

By Hugh Dawson
November 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student.
Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student.

A boy and horse were walking through a dark forest when the boy said he couldn't see a way through. The forest was so thick and overgrown that it was hard to see more than a few feet ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.