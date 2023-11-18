So you want to start a business?

So you have made the decision to start a business. Before doing anything else you will need to determine if you are actually conducting a business or it is a hobby.
The Tax Office takes into consideration the following points - whether you are operating in a businesslike manner, you intend to make a profit, the activity is repetitive, and the size of the activity is similar to others in that industry.
If you determine you are not a business but a hobby, then you have no further tax or reporting obligations.
Then you need to decide what business structure is best for you. The options are sole trader, partnership, company or trust. Each option has its own pros and cons in relation to simplicity, tax minimisation, asset protection and cost. Speak to your accountant about what would be best for you.
You can change the structure as your business changes or grows, however they may have some additional costs, so it is best to be set up correctly from the start.
Depending on the type of structure you choose you may need to have the necessary legal documents created such as trust deeds, company constitution or partnership agreements.
Then you need to ensure you have all the necessary registrations in place. You must register for an ABN if you are conducting a business in Australia. GST registration is only needed if you expect to exceed the turnover test of $75,000. Other registrations to add to your ABN include PAYG withholding if you are going to employ staff and Fuel Tax Credits if you are eligible to claim.
If you are going to employ staff, other registrations needed include Workcover insurance, a superannuation clearing house registration and perhaps Fringe Benefits Tax registration if you are providing them with non-cash benefits.
Depending on the industry your business is operating in, you may be required to register for certain licenses or permits to operate. It pays to check with the industry bodies to see what is required.
From November 13, if you are not trading as an individual, you will be required to set up Online Services for Business with the tax office to link your accountant or tax agent to your business. This can also be used for other services such as lodgment of Activity Statements and the Small Business Superannuation Clearing House.
