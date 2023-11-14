Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Central Queensland turtle project aims to monitor and increase turtle numbers in the region

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
November 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Some of the volunteers involved in Team Turtle CQ. Picture supplied
A project hosted by the Fitzroy Basin Association has identified Facing Island, off Gladstone, as a major hot spot for threatened marine turtles.

