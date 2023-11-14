A project hosted by the Fitzroy Basin Association has identified Facing Island, off Gladstone, as a major hot spot for threatened marine turtles.
FBA project officer Bethlea Bell said half of all the turtle nests observed in Central Queensland by Team Turtle CQ - a citizens science project predominately run by volunteers - were on Facing Island.
Six of the world's seven marine turtle species are found in Central Queensland waters with the Flatback, Green and the Loggerhead turtles all nesting on central Queensland beaches. The other three turtle species found in the region's waters are Olive Ridley, Hawksbill and Leatherback.
Mrs Bell said the region was very lucky to have those six species, which were all either threatened, vulnerable or endangered.
She said the goal of the Team Turtle CQ project was to maintain and increase numbers of marine turtles.
Mrs Bell said the volunteers monitored beaches along the Capricorn and Curtis coasts recording data about turtle activity on the Team Turtle CQ BioCollect App.
She said the project had been going in different modes since about 2015, but was not called Team Turtle CQ until the 2018/19 season.
"Most of our volunteers are trained in the basics of observing and recording data...they're taught what to look for on the beaches, looking for tracks, looking for the nest area or hatchling tracks at the end of the season and they record that data on to the BioCollect app," she said.
"A small percentage of volunteers go on to do additional training with the Queensland Turtle Conservation program mainly at Mon Repos, near Bundaberg....at the end, if successful, they become authorised to do special activities such as nest protection...nest relocation...and, they can also tag turtles."
Mrs Bell said there were 89 volunteers involved in surveying 46 CQ beaches in the 2022/23 season.
"There were 595 tracks observed, 433 turtle nests observed and, out of those, 230 emerged clutches were observed," she said.
"Our data (on turtles) is growing, but that doesn't mean the turtle numbers are growing...we're just getting better at gathering the data.
"I would only be guessing, but all species worldwide would be going down and the turtles have so much going against them because marine debris such as plastics and micro plastics in particular are causing issues."
Mrs Bell said she was not aware of agricultural runoff being a threat to turtle populations in the Central Queensland region.
"It's probably more likely to occur in places where there's agriculture right up against the shore, (or) fairly close to the beaches, but in our part of the world that isn't necessarily the case," she said.
"Plastics are a major threat because they (the turtles) think it's food so they eat it and it can fill up their gut and kill them at all stages (of life) even the hatchlings.
"That's the big threat out in the water, but they are food for a lot of animals as well... on land, they are being predated by introduced species such as foxes."
Mrs Bell said people on beaches did create issues, but many of the beaches that the volunteers were monitoring people were quite careful and did not drive their cars on them.
She said another issue for turtles during nesting and hatching was light pollution from street lights and houses near beaches.
"Little hatchlings, when they hatch, they usually hatch out in a big group together...and then they will climb out of the nest together and run towards the moonlight...towards the ocean," she said.
"But if the light from the shore - street lights, house lights...artificial lights - is stronger than the moonlight then they will tend to head towards that stronger light so they get disorientated and get pecked off by birds or run over by cars or get stuck somewhere and don't make it to the ocean. It's quite a serious issue."
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with Team Turtle CQ, visit fba.org.au
