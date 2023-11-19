Celebrate National Agricultural Day

Friday, November 17 will mark National Agricultural Day for 2023. It is the perfect opportunity to celebrate all the things that make agriculture great and shine a spotlight on the contribution farmers make to our economy and our communities.
QFF is pleased to be holding our National Agricultural Day breakfast again this year focusing on the topic of AgTech. Enabling technological innovations have played a key role in shaping agriculture throughout history. From the creation of the fundamental plough, the development of disease resistant plant varieties through to the global positioning system (GPS) driven precision farming equipment, and water efficient technologies, agricultural industries are continually finding new ways to make farming more efficient.
Our breakfast will feature keynote speaker Phil Morle, partner at CSIRO's venture capital fund, Main Sequence Ventures, and panelist representatives from QFF peak body members Cotton Australia, Canegrowers and Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers, and QFF corporate partner Agribusiness Connect.
Later that day, QFF is hosting an agricultural showcase in the heart of the Brisbane CBD which will include displays and samples from our members and corporate partners, bringing the country to the city and celebrating National Agricultural Day in style.
This week also marks the completion of my four-year term as president of QFF. It has been both a pleasure and an honour to be able to represent an organisation and a sector that I am proud of. There are many challenges and opportunities on the table for Queensland farmers and it is so important that agriculture has a strong voice at the table on things that matter to the sector. Queensland agriculture has that voice in the Queensland Farmers' Federation.
I would like to thank my fellow QFF board directors, CEO Jo Sheppard and the QFF team, our valuable members and all of our stakeholders, for their commitment to working to build a strong future for Queensland agriculture.
There are not many things more important than feeding and clothing people, and that is what farmers do, every day. With a number of events on this week, I will relish the opportunity to catch up with many of you before I step down and hand the baton to QFF's incoming president, Aaron Kiely. I congratulate Aaron on his appointment and wish him every success during his time in this important role for QFF and for Queensland agriculture.
If you are in the city on Friday, please come and see the QFF team at the showcase display which will be located at Reddacliff Place at the top of Queen Street mall. We will be hard to miss with all things agriculture front and centre. Hope to see you there.
