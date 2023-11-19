Queensland Country Life
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Opinion

AgTech the focus of QFF National Agricultural Day breakfast

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
November 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Celebrate National Agricultural Day

Friday, November 17 will mark National Agricultural Day for 2023. It is the perfect opportunity to celebrate all the things that make agriculture great and shine a spotlight on the contribution farmers make to our economy and our communities.

