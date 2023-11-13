It may not be western Queensland's glory days of four teams pitted against each on the field but the revival of rugby union for juniors in the central west has been welcomed by parents and kids alike.
Now in its second year, the initiative of Longreach local Prue Button has resulted in 140 children registered, culminating in games for teams from under 6's to under 14's at Ilfracombe on the weekend.
Queensland Rugby director and Longreach district resident Boyd Curran said Saturday's turnout, with 60 kids on the field, reminded him of his days with the Ilfracombe Titans, before the competition folded at the end of 2013.
"This is a credit to all the volunteers who've come along here tonight, and over the last four or five weeks, helping out," he said.
Mr Curran said the majority of youngsters playing would go away to boarding school, where their skill levels had been so far behind their Brisbane counterparts, who'd been playing "20 games a year, ever since they were six years old".
He said a similar effort in the early 2000s, when his family first moved west, resulted in both his sons playing at senior levels and one of them, Sam now playing for Queensland Country, after representing GPS in the Brisbane A grade final two years ago.
"He wouldn't have been playing where he is today without the dedication of those parents 20 years ago," he said, complimenting the commitment of parents travelling up to 250 kilometres to the five coaching clinics that preceded the weekend games, at Barcaldine and Longreach.
One of the enthusiastic parents was Lou Seccombe and she said her two boys, Tom and Macarthur had especially enjoyed the weekend event.
"We haven't had much of an opportunity to play the game - we've done a lot of the drills and skills - so now I think they're really getting more of an idea," she said.
"Both my boys play rugby league because that's one of the main sports on offer out here.
"It's nice to see some support for rugby union, which we haven't had for a long time.
"You can see there's a love of the game."
Taryn Seccombe chimed in, saying it had been a fabulous opportunity for her children to explore the code.
"It's exciting to see their improvements over the season," she said.
"They're hungry for it and they want to learn more.
"There's some great talent out here, they just need some direction, so it's really exciting."
Longreach's Dan Walker said they'd had lots of great feedback.
"The kids say things like, you get to keep the ball, you don't have to give it back after six tackles," he said.
As for the future, he said they were building momentum, concentrating on the junior aspect.
"It's possible that Barcaldine will be able to run their own clusters, and we have a number of accredited coaches now," he said. "There's talk of a game with the Central Highlands, but we'll see how it all goes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.