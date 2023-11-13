Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Western Queensland junior rugby union takes off

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:24pm
Four-year-old Ardie Walker, Longreach, kitted out in his jersey, is the number one supporter, attending every training session. Picture supplied.
It may not be western Queensland's glory days of four teams pitted against each on the field but the revival of rugby union for juniors in the central west has been welcomed by parents and kids alike.

