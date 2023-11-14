Heavier cattle prices dearer

Cattle listings lifted by 12 per cent last week, to total 6151 head.
The slightly larger offering was met with similar competition to the previous week with clearance falling slightly to 76pc and value over reserve falling by $15 to average $144.
Price trends last week rose across the board, with only one category reporting a weaker average. The gains were led by pregnancy tested in-calf cows and the heavier end of the heifer market.
Of significant note was the number of heavier lines of steers offered with 903 head, or 33pc of the total offering, being made up of 400kg+ lines. It didn't affect competition, with all steers returning better prices than the previous week.
The higher price trend recorded for steers was reflected in the heifer lines, with all weight classes experiencing higher prices on the previous week. Price rises were led by the heavier end of the market with heifers over 400kg rising $234, although competition was stronger for the lighter end where the limited number of heifers and steers under 200kg attracted a 100pc clearance rate.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 643 head, compared to 475 the previous week and averaged $710/head - up $91 for a 91pc clearance. Prices ranged from 143 - 315c and averaged 280c/kg lwt.
From Glen Alice, NSW, a line of 67 Angus steers aged eight to 10 months old and weighing 219kg returned $690/head, or 315c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Glenrowan West, VIC.
Steers 400kg and above registered a larger offering of 903 head and averaged $1030/head - up $53 for a 76pc clearance. Prices ranged from 156 - 247c and averaged 229c/kg lwt.
From Goulburn, NSW, a line of 80 Angus steers aged 13 to 14 months old and weighing 437kg returned $1047/head, or 240c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Hamilton, QLD.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 907 head and averaged $796/head - up $194 for a 88pc clearance. Prices ranged from 140 - 339c and averaged 267c/kg lwt.
From Scone, NSW, a line of 87 Hereford heifers aged 15 to 20 months and weighing 289kg returned $700/head, or 242c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Goondiwindi.
Heifers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 383 head and averaged $923/head - up $234 for a 65pc clearance. Prices ranged from 186 - 304c and averaged 263c/kg lwt.
From Carinda, NSW, a line of 148 Angus heifers, split in two even lots aged 12 to 13 months and weighing 339kg each returned $1030/head, or 304c/kg lwt and will travel to the same buyer in Korumburra, VIC.
PTIC cows registered a larger offering of 415 head and averaged $1361/head - up $483 for a 77pc clearance. A significant portion of the offering (45pc) came from one vendor in Coleambally, NSW. One of these lots comprised 44 Angus cows aged 32 to 36 months, weighing 545kg and returning $1530/head. They will travel to a buyer in Meningie, SA.
SM cows and calves registered a larger offering of 364 head and averaged $1082/head - down $184 for a 29pc clearance.
From Tara, a line of 23 Angus cows aged 18 to 30 months old and weighing 370kg returned $770/head, and will travel to a buyer in Tara.
Sheep and lamb numbers rose last week to 77,917, jumping by 11pc from the previous week. Clearance came back slightly, falling 4pc to 65pc. Value over reserve also fell, finishing the week at an average of $6 above set reserves.
Despite the drop in the crossbred lamb indicator, over half of reported sheep and lamb categories registered price gains, which was spread across all stock categories.
A particular highlight last week was the stronger prices received for Merino type categories, with all but Merino ewe hoggets experiencing price increases.
Last week's offering consisted mainly of lambs and NSM ewes with both categories registering increases, driven by new season lambs and a much larger number of Merino ewes. Lambs increased by 16pc to total 58,912 head and NSM ewes rose 11pc to register 17,182 head.
New season lambs accounted for 54,294 head, continuing their slow rise as we approach the end of the year. Demand for the offering was on par with the remainder of the sale at 64pc clearance, while average prices were back to $58/head.
Processors and feedlot buyers continue to be active week on week, with just over 1200 head being secured.
Crossbred lambs registered a larger offering with 35,189 head, as buyers were selective with the clearance rate reaching a subdued 56pc and prices decreasing by $3 to average $58/head.
From Cowra, NSW, a line of 335 Apr/May '23 drop Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex lambs weighing 44kg lwt returned $96/head, or 219c/kg.
Merino ewe lamb supply decreased substantially last week, helping lift the average price by $20 to average $54/head. Price spreads were quite significant with prices ranging from $30 to $152, while the demand for the offering was strong with clearance hitting 86pc.
From Nyngan, NSW, the top price was returned by a line of 460 future breeder MPM ewe lambs averaging 54kg and returning $152/head.
Merino ewe listings jumped by 144pc to see 4432 head offered. The larger offering resulted in a clearance of 66pc and prices lifted by $11 to average $76/head.
From Wanganella, NSW, two even lines of 200 Poll Merino ewes rising three years of age and weighing 66kg both returned $144/head.
