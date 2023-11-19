Northern harvest winds down

Activity in northern NSW has also slowed into the key sites around Moree, Narrabri and Burren Junction. NSW weekly harvest receivals into GrainCorp were steady at around 500,000 tonnes as harvest picks up in the central west and southern half of the state. Rainfall in the later part of the week slowed harvest activity around the Liverpool Plains and parts of the central west, but deliveries picked up again over the weekend, GrainCorp said.