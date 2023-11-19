Queensland Country Life
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Northern harvest winding down as exporters chase grain in the south

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
November 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern harvest winds down
Northern harvest winds down

Winter crop harvesting across Queensland and northern NSW is drawing to a close with stormy weather slowing late progress.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.