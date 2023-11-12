Mixed quality at Emerald

Emerald combined agents yarded a much smaller yarding of 505 head on Thursday.
With limited numbers and mixed quality, they said it was hard to quote. Most categories held firm with slaughter cattle slightly dearer.
Bullocks over 550kg topped at 214c/kg to average 203c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 200c/kg to average 181c/kg. Steers 350-400kg topped at 210c/kg to average 171c/kg. Steers 280-350kg topped at 208c/kg to average 148c/kg. Weaner steers 200-280kg topped at 250c/kg to average 186c/kg. Light steers under 200kg topped at 232c/kg to average 215c/kg.
Heifers over 400kg topped at 211c/kg to average 199c/kg. Feeder heifers 350-400kg topped at 198c/kg to average 189c/kg. Weaner heifers 200-280kg topped 216c/kg to average 175c/kg.
Cows over 520kg topped at 189c/kg to average 173c/kg. Lighter cows 450-520kg topped at 168c/kg to average 163c/kg.
Mike and Vicki Donovan, Coolibah, Capella, sold Charolais cross steers to 210c/kg to weigh 400kg and returned $840. Stuart and Raywin Donovan, Old Gordon, Capella, sold Charolais steers to 208c/kg and weighed 330kg to return $687.
Stew and Di Jeppesen, Olivevale, Comet, sold Charbray cows making to 178c/kg and weighed 675kg to return $1203.
The Siller family, Monkana, Capella, sold Simmental cross cows making to 180c/kg and weighed 660kg or $1188, while their heifer portion made to 211c/kg and weighed 492kg or $1039.
