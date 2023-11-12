Mixed quality at Emerald

Bullocks over 550kg topped at 214c/kg to average 203c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 200c/kg to average 181c/kg. Steers 350-400kg topped at 210c/kg to average 171c/kg. Steers 280-350kg topped at 208c/kg to average 148c/kg. Weaner steers 200-280kg topped at 250c/kg to average 186c/kg. Light steers under 200kg topped at 232c/kg to average 215c/kg.

