Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charolais cross steers 400kg make 210c/$840 at Emerald

Updated November 13 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mixed quality at Emerald
Mixed quality at Emerald

Emerald combined agents yarded a much smaller yarding of 505 head on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.