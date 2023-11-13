Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert Store Sale on Saturday.
They said welcome rain throughout the Scenic Rim created strong competition for quality lines of replacement steers and heifers.
Lance Bischoff, Buaraba, sold Charolais cross steers 12 months for $910. Euro cross steers 14 months account Warren Lacey and Rebecca Neary, Stockleigh, sold for $890.
Lindsay and Julie Grantz, Blackbutt, sold Charbray steers 15 months for $890. Droughtmaster cross steers 15 months account Matt and Caitlyn Watt, Allenview, sold for $890.
Shannon White, Veresdale, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 15 months for $890. Droughtmaster steers 12 months account Chris Bonner, Obum Obum, sold for $860.
Allan and Sandy King, Mt Gipps, sold Euro cross steers 11 months for $860. Red poll steers 15 months account David Sims, Kandanga, sold for $830.
Santa cross steers 14 months account Frank and Joanie Hester, Tabragalaba, sold for $870. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Allan and Sandy King sold for $790.
Frank and Joanie Hester sold Santa weaner steers for $730. Lance Bischoff sold Santa weaner steers for $700. Charbray weaner steers account Lindsay and Julie Grantz sold for $630.
Moo Moo Meat Co, Cainbable, sold Angus weaner steers for $660. Chris Bonner sold Droughtmaster heifers 15 months for $740. Droughtmaster heifers 15 months account Neil and Trish Ford, Veresdale, sold for $670.
Warren Lacey and Rebecca Neary sold Charolais cross heifers 15 months for $635. Droughtmaster cross heifers 14 months account Matt and Caitlyn Watt sold for $610.
Jason Rhoades, Withern, sold Santa heifers 12 months for $530. Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers account Allan and Sandy King sold for $525. S
peckle Park cross weaner heifers account Ian Lake, Rosewood, sold for $520. Brenda Wells, Chuwar, sold Santa cows and calves for $1250. Rob Arnold, Veresdale, sold Euro cross cows and calves for $850.
Ian Lake sold Speckle Park cross cows and calves for $900. Brenda Wells sold Santa cows for $1000. Multi Investment Trust, Mt Barney sold Red Brangus cross cows for $810.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday November 25 starting at 9.30am.
