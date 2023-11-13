Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Drought preparedness workshops in Monto and Eidsvold attract huge turnout at dry weather bites hard

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
November 13 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants at a Drought Resilience Workshop in Monto on November 9. Picture supplied
Participants at a Drought Resilience Workshop in Monto on November 9. Picture supplied

If numbers at a recent Drought Resilience Workshop in Monto are anything to go by, more and more producers are looking to access the relatively new drought preparedness funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.