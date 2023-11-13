Dirranbandi Hospital Auxiliary Melbourne Cup Function 2023
The Dirranbandi Hospital Auxiliary held their annual Melbourne Cup function at the local Dirranbandi Pub.
The event was well attended with 115 guests and thoughts were with the many locals fighting a bushfire on the other side of town who were unable to attend.
The atmosphere was set, beautiful decorations completed by Jacque Hemming and her helpers as if it was whispered among many it had outdone the birdcage at the Flemington Racecourse.
With a complimentary champagne or beer on arrival, the tone was being set with much laughter and many a conversation on which horse was going to be a winner..
Rochelle Ferguson got the judging of fashions of the field underway.
This was a rought task as stakes were high.
Local auctioneer, Steve Burnett, ran the horse auction with enthusiasm, and had everyone on the edge of their seats.
The top bid was made Jack and Lauren Young for a purchase of $3600. Overall total for the horse auction was $43,900, so a new record that was celebrated.
The funds for the day go to continuing works and support provided by the auxiliary such as further works to the rose garden that was established in 2010 by Michele Hadenfeldt in remembrance of her son Dean, and other community members who have passed.
