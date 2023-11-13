Matt and Justine McLeod from Lake Pleasant in Goovigen have found a way to successfully balance profitability, financial stability, and ecological sustainability within their cattle and multi-species hay operation.
After purchasing their property in September 2020, located around 100km southwest from Rockhampton, they decided to branch out from solely producing cattle into hay farming.
After partnering with the University of Queensland and Fitzroy Basin Association, they ran hay trials on their property, which demonstrated the benefits of multi- species hay as opposed to purely growing Lucerne.
Matt and Justine have continued on with multi- species hay farming mixed in with their cattle trading operation.
They generally buy weaners at around 180 to 220kg and fatten them to around 400kg before selling them onto the feedlot market. They use a comprehensive program developed by Justine to calculate their margins and always buy and sell cattle in the same market to avoid profitability loss.
They sell their hay all over the state, with customers as far as Townsville, and indicated it was highly sought after by studs or breeders.
"Most of all the cattle customers are starting to switch over to the multi-species because they find that the cattle demolish it, they do better on it and gain weight faster," Justine said.
Although they had not done proper growth trials to observe the weight gain of cattle on the multi-species hay, they had observed a gain of around 2kg per day in a trader animal around 200kg when they tested it loosely over a four week period in their own yards.
"We are in the process of getting a leaf analysis done, but I think the fast weight gain is because they're getting a more diverse diet, but the other thing we do is no synthetics at all," Justine said.
The McLeods have instead opted for compost from Emerald-based CQ Compost, fish hydrolysate they brew themselves using saltwater fish waste products from the coast, and worm juice made on farm using sawdust, manure, and some food scraps.
The fish hydrolyzate is made by mixing minced fish with their own homemade inoculate.
Matt said a couple hundred kilograms of fish would then require around 140L of LAB serum and 150L of molasses and water, before a fermentation lock is applied.
"It takes about eight to 12 weeks to stop bubbling and then it's an unbelievable product," Matt said.
The McLeods think in addition to boosting the nutritional content for the cattle, these practices have meant the hay crop is highly resilient to pests, meaning they do not need to spray for insects.
"Everything that you put on kills something, there's consequences, so if you're killing the bad stuff, you're also doing damage to the good stuff," Justine said.
"The good stuff is what cycles your nutrients and keeps your soils aerated."
They have found aerated soils led to better water infiltration.
They described having gone from seeing massive amounts of water run off from 10mm of rain to now being able to irrigate for 48 hours or have 30mm to 40mm of rain and see it soak straight in.
"The cattle can walk on it, whereas before it was just mud," Justine said.
The multi-species hay crop cover had also lifted their soil carbon content, seeing on average around one to two per cent higher carbon capture over two years.
The trail had also tested how a single species did in terms of carbon capture improvement with compost applied as well as multi-species without compost, but in both instances the multi-species did better.
"The multi species was the biggest deciding factor where we saw the increase in carbon," Justine said.
Additionally they witnessed an incredible change in their salt levels, as their irrigated bore water was salty.
"In the single species, the salt levels increased over the two years, but in the multi species, they stayed the same," Justine said.
One of the complexities of the multi-species however was that all the species matured at a different time, which made curing complicated and yields drop, but Matt had been testing ways to combat this.
