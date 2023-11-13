With some much-needed isolated falls of rain throughout the district, Toogoolawah agents yarded a reduced number of cattle for their fortnightly store sale last Friday.
The 812 head included a very mixed quality yarding of steers, predominantly made up of light backgrounder cattle and limited feeders steers, as heavy cattle numbers continue to tighten.
A larger number of heifers were yarded, highlighted by two top quality breeder lines of heifers up for offer as producers are forced to lighten off breeder numbers due to dry weather.
Overall, the market showed signs of improvement with steer values increasing by $80 - $120 per head for all descriptions.
Heifers also showed improvements of $60-$100 per head as buyers begin to find confidence in some larger isolated falls of rain.
Ed Kemmis-Matterson, Kilcoy, sold 18-month-old Droughtmaster feeder steers, for $950 per head.
P and J Heath of Toogoolawah sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $930/head, while KDS Partnership of Gregors Creek sold Droughtmaster steers for $900/head.
G and L Bischoff of Coominya sold a quality pen of Droughtmaster steers for $850/hd.
Peter Simpson of Commissioners Flat sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $780/hd.
B and B Pastoral of Wamuran sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $690/hd.
Silverback Properties of Blackbutt sold Belmont Red cross steers to make $690/hd.
N and D O'Connor sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $580/hd.
Samuel Holdings of Manumbar sold light weight Charolais cross weaned steers for $520/hd.
G and C Beanland of Kingaroy sold light weight Charolais cross weaner steers for $510/hd.
A larger yarding of heifers were on offer with competition increasing for all descriptions.
A quality B-double load of Santa cross heifers, 15-18-months-old on account of Abercorn Pastoral from Eidsvold sold to a top of $830 and averaged $733/hd.
Also on offer was an outstanding line of 120 one brand Droughtmaster heifers, offered by Brisbane Valley Pastoral of Ashvale Station at Harlin, with multiple pens selling to a top of $850/hd.
Justin Mangan of Nanango sold Santa cross Angus heifers for $650/hd.
Kelly Cattle of Nanango sold Speckle Park feeder heifers for $610/hd.
P and K Balsategui of Frazerview sold Braford heifers for $600/hd.
Jimna Grazing of Jimna sold Santa cross heifers to make $590/hd.
Lance Bischoff of Coominya sold a quality line of Santa cross weaner heifers for $440/hd and $400/hd.
N and D O'Connor sold Limousin cross weaner heifers for $430/hd.
PJ Simpson of Commissioners Flat sold Euro cross weaner heifers for $360/hd.
B and B Pastoral of Wamuran sold Angus cross weaner heifers to make $390/hd.
A limited yarding of very mixed quality cows and calves were yarded with aged Brangus cross cows and calves on account of Helen Clarke of Beaudesert, sold for $900/unit.
JM, SA and SM Schultz of Gatton sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $900/unit.
Bree Daniels of Esk sold young Brangus cows and calves for $760/unit.
