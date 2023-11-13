Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Toogoolawah selling agents report demand for restocker cattle after rain

November 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Dick Boyd of Shepherdson and Boyd with a run of 18-month-old, unjoined Santa heifers on account of Abercorn Pastoral Company, Eidsvold, which sold to a top of $830 to average $733 per head. Picture supplied.
With some much-needed isolated falls of rain throughout the district, Toogoolawah agents yarded a reduced number of cattle for their fortnightly store sale last Friday.

