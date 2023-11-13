One of Australia's most highly decorated campdraft mares, Rodann Roanies Chex was honoured last month and inducted into the Australian Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Hall of Fame at a special presentation held in Sydney.
For owners and breeders of Rodann Roanies Chex, Rod and Anne Carpenter, Rodann Cow Horses, Springsure, it was a rewarding achievement and accomplishment for the well-known campdraft enthusiasts.
Mrs Carpenter said, "It was an honour and we were so thrilled to accept the induction of Rodann Roanies Chex into the AQHA Hall of Fame."
Rodann Roanies Chex was sired by Docs Spinifex and out of Clover Foxy Lady, she was broken in by Will Kehl of Springsure in 1997 and started by Rod Carpenter before she joined Pete Comiskey in 2000 where she began a successful campdraft career spanning over 14 years.
Mr Comiskey has described her as the perfect type with a temperament to withstand years of intense competition and travel.
Affectionately known as 'Roanie', she excelled in the sport of campdrafting for numerous years having won 65 campdrafts, 221 ribbons and four titles, including the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) Novice and Open Horse of the Year in 2002, and Open Horse of the year in 2006 and 2007.
Some of the mare's campdraft highlights included having won the AQHA Super Series held in Tamworth in 2000 in her first year of competition. In 2001, she broke Open in spectacular style, winning three drafts under three judges on the same weekend at Wowan, taking out the Novice, Open and Restricted Open events. Roanie also won two legs of the big three campdrafts in 2005, winning the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock and the Warwick Gold Cup and in 2006 won the Paradise Lagoons Open.
Rodann Roanies Chex was first bred in 2006 and has passed on her strong proven genetics, and has produced a number of well performed campdraft winners including, Rodann Roanies Destiny by Acres Destiny drafted under the name of 'Paris' by Pete Comiskey.
Following her dam's great form, Paris was a multiple campdraft winner and placegetter. She was runner-up ACA Novice Horse of the Year in 2015. She won the 2015 Condamine Bell Open and the prestigious 2018 Willinga Park Gold Buckle Open that offered the nation's highest prized campdraft valued at $100,000 to the winner.
Another outstanding daughter, Rodann Rip Off Chex, known as Brittany, was born in 2007 sired by Hazelwood Conman. This mare also claimed the nation's highest purse campdraft the 2019 Willinga Park Open to her portfolio of victories and has amassed numerous wins and places to be one of the top money earners in the sport of campdrafting.
Other winning progeny included Rodann Sofisticated Chex, Rodann Destiny Chex and Time Chex. Roanie was retired in 2014 after competing in her final Warwick Gold Cup and is living her days out at Bryony Puddicombe's parents, Richard and Ruth Puddicombe's property at Barraba.
Rod and Anne Carpenter, along with their daughters, Maryanne (Poss) Powell and Linda Tucker, have been longtime supporters of campdrafting. Mr Carpenter has served on the ACA management committee for over 40 years and was awarded life membership at the 2022 ACA National Finals held at Springsure, while Mrs Carpenter had served as ACA treasurer and worked closely with former ACA secretary June Lingard.
Together the Carpenters have held positions on their local Springsure Campdraft and Working Horse committee spanning back many years. Mr Carpenter is well known in his role as Elders territory manager based at Springsure where he has worked for over 18 years and Mrs Carpenter is currently a councillor on the Central Highlands local government.
