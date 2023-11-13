Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Home/News

Rodann Roanies Chex inducted into the Australian Quarter Horse Association Hall of Fame

By Robyn Paine
Updated November 13 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of Australia's most highly decorated campdraft mares, Rodann Roanies Chex was honoured last month and inducted into the Australian Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Hall of Fame at a special presentation held in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.