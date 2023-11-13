Some of the mare's campdraft highlights included having won the AQHA Super Series held in Tamworth in 2000 in her first year of competition. In 2001, she broke Open in spectacular style, winning three drafts under three judges on the same weekend at Wowan, taking out the Novice, Open and Restricted Open events. Roanie also won two legs of the big three campdrafts in 2005, winning the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock and the Warwick Gold Cup and in 2006 won the Paradise Lagoons Open.