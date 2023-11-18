Queensland Country Life
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Collaboration the key to successful co-design outcomes

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
November 18 2023 - 3:00pm
The olive branch remains outstretched ... but we are increasingly nervous
Despite seeking undertakings that we would be brought into the room and act in the spirit of good faith, we keep waiting for the invitation from some parties.

