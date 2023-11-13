The Rockhampton region showed up in their boots and buckles at the weekend for three nights of action-packed rodeo fun.
The Australian Professional Rodeo Association held its National Finals Rodeo in Gracemere with competitors from around the country and lots of support from the local community.
Approximately 2000 spectators attended across four rounds, with competitors from every state and territory except Western Australia. Queensland competitors dominated with the most winners hailing from the state.
The competitors were some of the best athletes in the country and were combined with some of the best professional stock in Australia from seventh generation rodeo business NSW-based Gill Bros.
It was a full eight-event rodeo program including bull riding, barrel racing, bronc riding, roping, steer wrestling.
Footage captured will this year for the first time be aired in the US on the Cowboy Channel in late November.
